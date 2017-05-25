City to host sports contest

Chemical engineering students from across the UK and Ireland will flock to the city after The University of Leeds won a bid to host a sports competition.

A group of students from the university secured the bid to host the annual Frank Morton Sports Day, together with the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE).

More than 3,000 chemical engineering students are expected to attend the event in February 2018 at the city’s First Direct Arena.

And the University of Leeds team has promised to host ‘more sports than ever before’, with the addition of Laser Quest, crazy golf and sledging.

Matthew Powders, president of Leeds 2018 bid, said: “The bid is ambitious, and we’re all determined to deliver the greatest Frank Morton yet - with new sports and fantastic venues it will be a celebration of why Leeds chemical engineering department is a great place for students.”

The event is named after chemical engineering professor, Frank Morton, who founded the competition in 1961, when he organised a football match between chemical engineering departments at Birmingham University and the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST). The day typically includes competitions from football to quidditch, as well as a recruitment fair and evening of entertainment.

IChemE’s director of communications, Andy Furlong, said: “It’s a great opportunity, not just for students, but also for companies to exhibit at the recruitment fair and meet some of the brightest and the best chemical engineering students in the UK.”

Companies interested in supporting the event can contact frankmorton2018@gmail.com.