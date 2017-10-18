City’s sporting winners unite behind The Leeds Warrior

THEY are sporting winners who definitely love the city of Leeds.

So who better than Danny McGuire and Gaetano Berardi to join hometown boxing hero Josh Warrington on his ringwalk ahead of his fight this weekend at the city’s First Direct Arena?

Leeds Rhinos legend McGuire and Leeds United star Berardi will be following in the illustrious footsteps of the likes of Vinnie Jones, Dominic Matteo and Jamie Peacock, who have accompanied Warrington on previous ringwalks.

Announcing the news on Twitter, the 26-year-old boxer said he was “buzzing and honoured” that the pair had agreed to be part of his team, adding that their involvement showed Leeds was a “city of sport united”.

Warrington will face Danish fighter Dennis Ceylan in an IBF world featherweight title final eliminator at the arena on Saturday night.