City living on The Calls just got cooler

One of the first places in the city centre to be developed as an area of ‘city living’ more than 25 years ago has been earmarked for a series of projects to bring new imagination to its local residents and city workers.

Yorkshire Design Group, the property and regeneration experts who played a key role in the regeneration of Leeds’ waterfront and The Calls area recently initiated a program of improvements to the streetscape and public spaces.

Working with Leeds BID, the idea was to create something for people living and visiting the area, particularly to encourage children to play, and also to support the collaboration between businesses and entrepreneurs in the area.

One of the first is the installation of a number of brightly coloured Boa benches which have been sourced from a Copenhagen based company specialising in street furniture.

They have transformed a previously under-used and paved area on the water front near the Royal Armouries and Leeds Dock.

Paul Ellison, MD of Yorkshire Design Group said: “It’s been a pleasure to work on this project, as it has been a simple but successful intervention using great design in the right place. Only ten minutes after we installed them, they were already in use, and have since been happily adopted by the creative community that lives and works here, as well as visitors to the waterfront.”

The Calls and waterfront was named in The Times top 30 coolest places to live in 2013.

The newspaper said: “The Dockside is now the place to have a Leeds pied-à-terre, thanks to a range of warehouse conversions and riverside developments such as Brewery Wharf, the Quays and Number 1 Dock Street. The Oracle bar is trendy, and there are stacks of cafés and shops.