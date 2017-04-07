City centre student development backed

A city centre development of student accommodation was backed by planners yesterday despite concerns from some members and nearby residents.

In a majority vote it was agreed to back the creation of 117 student flats at Woodhouse Square, near a conservation area of Georgian and Victorian houses, in an application put forward by Crosslane Student Development UK Ltd.

The meeting of Leeds City Council’s Plans Panel heard that the development is a “significant investment” and the first of its kind in Leeds.

Councillors were in favour of the quality of the student accommodation but there were concerns about the noise impact for the nearby residential community with students coming home after nights out and the noise of vehicles, such as taxis, dropping them off.

Headingley Coun Al Garthwaite said: “If this was a care home I would have no concerns. Students want to live in the city centre and a lot have left Hyde Park and Headingley and houses have gone to graduates and smaller shares which is great.

“What I would not like to see is this residential area become the next student area. I don’t think it is suitable and would be a great shame. It is going to be a concentration.” There were also concerns about only one lift which carried eight people serving the entire building.