Chinese restaurant adds Yorkshire spice to Leeds menu

Contemporary Chinese restaurant Tattu, has announced it will open its Leeds restaurant next month – with some very traditionally Yorkshire additions to the menu.

If you are not adventurous enough to tackle the chilli salt baby squid or sweet and sour lotus crisps and you are more of a meat pie sort of diner then you are not going to go hungry.

Three dishes have been created exclusively for the Leeds branch which will be opening on East Parade on Friday June 9.

The Yorkshire beef puff dim sum is a slow-cooked beef short rib, combined with mushrooms and Chinese spices encased in a buttery puff pastry.

Crab cakes are on the small plates menu using Whitby crab, spices and a light soy aioli.

And on the mains is Yorkshire pork ribeye steak, served on the bone, chargrilled with apple teriyaki sauce made using a local apple cider.

Executive chef, Clifton Muil, said: “Yorkshire is renowned for being home to some of the finest produce in the world.

“We feel extremely privileged to have such an abundance of flavours now on our doorstep, so wanted to ensure we use these ingredients to create some really unique dishes that demonstrate Tattu’s fusion of traditional and contemporary Chinese cooking to our new guests.”

The restaurant is the first of the brand outside Manchester where it started in 2015.

It will have an outside terrace, perfect for the lunches and canapes selection it will be serving alongside the à la carte menu.

And no menu would be complete without an oriental selection of cocktails and beers.