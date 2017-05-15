Children unfurl banners in Leeds town

colourful banners celebrating unity around the world have been installed in Morley town centre.

Children from 17 primary and secondary schools across the area had the chance to take part in a competition to design the displays.

And a winning creation from each school has been put up around Queen Street.

Rachael Kennedy, Morley town centre manager, said: “Every year the Town Centre Management Board has banners put up to adorn the high street and entice people in.

“This year, we invited children to help us to show the world in a positive light. Their designs are really bright, colourful and well thought out, reflecting unity and international pride.

“They are of such high quality. The children really stepped up to the challenge.

“The banners are now displayed proudly along Queen Street for all to see.

“Having done a walk about with the young people they are feeling exceptionally proud of their achievements.”

The project was sponsored and supported by local businesses including Morley-based company PDQ printers, who produced the banners free of charge.

The design winners were selected by Ms Kennedy and Morley councillor Judith Elliot.

Coun Elliot said: “We are extremely proud of the young people of Morley.

“They grasped this opportunity with such enthusiasm and we think everyone will agree the final results are so vibrant and really adorn our high street beautifully.”

Ms Kennedy added: “This project wouldn’t have been possible if it hadn’t been for the generous sponsorship and support of a number of local businesses.”