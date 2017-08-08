Children and parents invited to meet CBeebies' Bing Bunny and Flop in Leeds

Children’s TV favourite Bing, along with friend Flop, will be springing into action this weekend with meet and greet at Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Bring your little ones along to have their photograph taken with the furry friends from the hit CBeebies show – kids can join in the fun, play games and take away some Bing ears and stickers.

Post a photograph of your child at the Bing Tour in Trinity on social media using #IMetBing and the organisers will pick their favourite to win some Bing goodies.

This is a free, ticketed event and starts at 10.30am and ends at 4pm.

Tickets are limited and will be available in advance from The Entertainer in Trinity Leeds, so head in store to claim your ticket.

Trinity Leeds’ Marketing Manager Dan Wharton said: “After the roaring success of the PAW Patrol tour in Trinity Leeds during autumn, we’re really excited for The Entertainer’s next event. With lots of fun activities lined up, this is a must-see event for Bing and Flop fans in Leeds.”