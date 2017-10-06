Child abduction and secrets on Ilkley Moor

Have your say

A Yorkshire author has chosen atmospheric Ilkley Moor as the setting for her harrowing new novel.

Sanjida Kay has returned to her hometown to speak about The Stolen Child at the Ilkley Literature Festival this month.

The writer, who grew up in the village of Ben Rhydding, was always inspired by the brooding presence of the moor and was determined to incorporate it into a plot.

The thriller tells the story of a happy family who face the devastation of losing a child when their daughter, Evie, is abducted.

Kay's techniques involve contrasting 'ordinary' life in the Dales town with the mysteries and dark secrets of the wild moorland.

The author, who now lives in Bristol, will speak at St Margaret's Church in Ilkley this Sunday at 4.30pm.