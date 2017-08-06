Cheesemongers is latest business to be targeted by burglars in Leeds suburb

A business getting ready to move into new premises in a north Leeds suburb has been targeted by burglars.

The break-in at cheesemongers George and Joseph in Regent Street, Chapel Allerton, was discovered early on Tuesday by passersby who noticed the front door ajar and alerted the police.

Owner Stephen Fleming said: “The burglars had forced the door. There was a small amount of cash taken, but that was all. Fortunately they hadn’t made a mess of the shop.

“My biggest worry was what if they have gone in and trashed it. They obviously seemed to know what they were doing.”

Mr Fleming said he was aware of at least four other local businesses which had been burgled in recent months, including Sunshine Bakery.

Seven Arts in Harrogate Road also suffered an attempted break-in last month but did not report it to the police as only a window was damaged.

Pat Hunter, who chairs the board of directors, said: “It could have been disastrous if they had gotten in and taken stock. From our point of view, it was annoying and we had to have the window repaired.”

Mr Fleming said that businesses in the suburb shared information about any incidents and supported each other.

Due to the limited damage to the door frame, the business was able to start trading once police finished up at the scene.

“Ironically, we’re only going to be there for a few more weeks,” Mr Fleming said. “It’s got me thinking more about the security arrangements for the new premises though.”

The business will be relocating to a larger shop on nearby Harrogate Road, which will include a delicatessen and tasting room.

Police are appealing for information on the burglary, which took place overnight between last Monday night and Tuesday morning.