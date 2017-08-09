Cheers! Final preparations under way for one of Leeds’s best-loved beer festivals

Have your say

Here’s some tasty news for lovers of a good day out – it’s nearly time for this year’s Garforth Beer Festival.

Taking place for the sixth time and organised by Garforth and District Lions Club, the event will be held from 11am to 11pm this Saturday in Garforth Miners’ Welfare Hall, on Main Street in Garforth.

Around 20 ales, bottled ciders and beers will be available while a gin and prosecco bar will provide extra variety for visitors.

Funds raised by the Ossett Brewery-backed event will go to support the work of the Lions with local good causes.

Coun Mark Dobson (Garforth & Swillington Independents, Garforth & Swillington) told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “This is one of the biggest dates in the Garforth community’s calendar and it’s one a lot of people look forward to.

“Together with the summer’s Garforth Gala, it raises a great deal of money for worthy causes and we’re hoping it’s well supported again this year.”

Coun Dobson also paid tribute to the “massive amount of work” that has been done by festival organiser and Lions member Andi Hiscoe.

Food and entertainment will be on offer throughout the day and there will also be a charity raffle with a number of prizes.

Sponsors of the various drinks being served include RIM Scaffolding, Garforth Haulage, Stocks Blocks, Crompton Lamps, Garforth Rangers and Lightbulbs Direct.

The festival is strictly for people aged 18 and over. Admission costs £5 on the door, which includes a souvenir glass, programme and free first half pint.

Lions clubs are volunteering organisations which collectively boast more than a million members in about 200 countries.