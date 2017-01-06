Charity needs city volunteer

A national charity hopes to recruit a volunteer to promote its service to blind people in the Leeds area.

British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) provides specially adapted audio equipment, free of charge, to those with sight loss across the UK.

The charity is currently supporting around 315 people in Leeds and is always looking for others who meet its criteria for a free loan radio.

Many visually impaired people often lead lonely lives, unable to read or watch the television, so a radio becomes a vital way of keeping in touch with the outside world, says BWBF.

The charity has a vacancy for an exhibitions volunteer who will be required to attend events around Leeds on its behalf.

BWBF’s regional development manager for Central England, Sophie Wheldon, said: “This role is an exciting opportunity for someone who would like to gain valuable experience within a national charity.

“You’ll be providing support to visually impaired people within your community and also improving your employment prospects by enhancing your CV. Volunteering is a really rewarding way to give something back to your local community and a great opportunity to meet new people.”

The role would be ideal for a hospitality or events student, says the charity, and will involve travel across the region. The successful candidate will need to commit to attend around four to six exhibitions a year, where they will be expected to talk to members of the public about the charity’s equipment, demonstrate it, answer questions and give information about its services. Out of pocket expenses will be reimbursed and full training provided.

Anyone who is interested in the role can contact sophie@blind.org.uk or call 07540 724063.