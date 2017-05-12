Charity football match to kick off in honour of Bradley Lowery

A team of celebrities will lace up their boots for a charity football match in Wakefield this weekend raising money for the family of terminal youngster Bradley Lowery.

Darren Powell, of Kettlethorpe, has organised the game to raise funds to provide care for the five-year-old, who is suffering with neuroblastoma.

The match will also help Macmillan Cancer Support, in memory of Mr Powell’s friend Michael Kew, who died from the disease in 2015.

Mr Powell said: “Bradley has touched my heart and touched the hearts of the nation. I’d encourage everyone to come along and helps us to support him and support Macmillan Cancer Support, another charity which is very close to my heart. Let’s try and fill the stadium up with 2000 people. It’s going to be brilliant.”

Mr Powell has also created a Cancer Has No Colour banner in honour of Bradley, which has been signed by football clubs including Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Stars to feature at the game on Sunday include Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, Anthony Quinlan and James Hooton and Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac. They will play against a local team in the game in Ossett on Sunday.

The squads will be led out by Bradley. Bradley’s family this week posted a statement on Facebook to say his condition had worsened and his cancer had progressed.

But Mr Powell said the youngster would lead out the squads if he was well enough.

The match, at Ossett Town, will be accompanied by attractions including a raffle, auction, face painting, bouncy castle and dance performances.

Gates will open at noon before kick-off at 2pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 children.