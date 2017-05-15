Charity asks for donations to aid child heart unit

A charity is asking for donations over Ramadan to help children and adults living with congenital heart disease across Yorkshire.

Children’s Heart Surgery Fund supports the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit at Leeds General Infirmary.

Four hundred children receive open heart surgery there every year and another 10,000 pass through the unit as outpatients. A quarter of all young patients are from the South Asian population in Yorkshire.

Children’s Heart Surgery Fund provides funds to support family accommodation at the hospital, staff positions and training, vital resources for the ward and clinical research.

Hanif Malik, volunteer Children’s Heart Surgery Fund trustee, said: “Ramadan is partly a period of reflection for those less fortunate than us and Children’s Heart Surgery Fund are a crucial and life-giving support for all congenital heart disease patients.

“Our Islamic principles encourage us to support such worthy causes so please donate generously to give them the best chance at a full and happy life.”

The charity also funds equipment both to save and improve children’s lives.

Bradford brothers Adam and Usman Masood, who were born at Leeds General Infirmary, both have congenital heart disease. Now aged 13 and 11, Adam and Usman have each had three open heart surgeries.

They must have their blood tested as often as four times a week. Children’s Heart Surgery Fund provided the family with a kit which enables them to test the boys’ blood at home.

The boys’ father, Masood Akhtar, said: “It is convenient, given us peace of mind, and has saved us hundreds of pounds. It’s great that the boys can test their blood at home when they feel most comfortable doing so. They are really happy boys and live life to the full.”

To donate, visit chsf.org.uk/donate, text CHSF17 £10 to 70070 or call 0113 392 5742.