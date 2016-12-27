Chance to share views on future of Wakefield GP surgery

Time is running out for patients to have their say on the future of a city centre GP surgery.

The NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is currently consulting on whether to extend the GP service at King Street Health Centre in Wakefield beyond March.

If not, the practice, which is struggling to cover doctor shifts, could close down and its 3,500 patients may have to register with other surgeries.

An NHS walk-in centre housed in the same building was already under threat and could close next September.

Dr Adam Sheppard, assistant clinical chairman of the CCG, said: “The engagement we are undertaking until December 30 relates to proposed changes about the GP practice and will not affect the walk-in service.

“We have been discussing a number of options to either try to extend the current service, or support patients to register with one of the nine other surgeries within 1.3 miles of King Street.”