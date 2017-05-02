Ceremony lights up Leeds town with proud spirit of peace

MORE THAN 100 people turned out for the unveiling of a symbol of togetherness in Garforth.

England’s first permanent public World Peace Flame was lit in a ceremony at Garforth Miners’ Welfare Hall before being carried to its new home in the town’s Diamond Jubilee Garden. A quote from Mahatma Gandhi was read out and a minute’s silence for peace was held.

The event was attended by local supporters Garforth in Bloom, Garforth & District Lions and councillors Mark Dobson and Sarah Field. Also present was Sue Owen, one of the driving forces behind the project.

Garforth in Bloom chair Fiona Murray said: “It was a wonderful occasion – Garforth shined very brightly as the community embraced this incredible flame of peace.”

The original World Peace Flame was lit in 1999 and is still burning in The Hague in the Netherlands.