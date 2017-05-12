Ceremony held as nominations open for kids courage awards

Nominations have opened for an awards ceremony which honours the bravery and achievements of young people.

The Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards’ launch party took place at Headingley Experience centre in Leeds on Thursday evening.

It signalled the beginning of nominations for individual categories and voting in the group section.

The seventh annual awards evening, organised by St. James’s Place Foundation, is due to take place at New Dock Hall, Leeds, on Friday, October 13.

It will be hosted once again by BBC breakfast presenter Steph McGovern.

Stephen Mitchell, speaking on behalf of the St. James’s Place Foundation Organising Committee, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the success and growth of the YCCA event since its launch in 2011.

“We had no idea how successful it would become in raising money for deserving local, national and international charities, whilst recognising the courage and achievements of some of Yorkshire’s finest and often bravest young people.”

People can nominate a child in two age categories: those up to 12 years and those between 13-18.

They can be put froward for outstanding bravery, fundraising, special recognition, being a young carer and sporting achievement.

In the group section, people can vote for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, Heart Research UK or PACT (the Parents Association of Children with Leukaemia).

Philanthropist and media commentator Kate Hardcastle, of West Bretton, compered the party on Thursday.

And it was attended by 2015 Sporting Achievement award winner Junior Frood, a Leeds dancer who has raised more than £300,000 for charity, regularly goes to hospices and performs at Christmas parties for terminally ill and under-privileged children.

The Chuckle Brothers could not attend as planned because one of them, Paul Elliot, had broken five ribs.

Nominations can be made at www.yorkshirechildren.co.uk