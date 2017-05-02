Celebrity stylist bringing fashion, fun and fizz to Leeds ladies

Celebrity stylist and tv presenter, Gok Wan will be bringing fashion, fun and fizz to the city this weekend.

His Fashion Brunch Club tour, which is making its way around the country, lands in Leeds on Saturday.

He is taking over the Queens Hotel and filing it with around 300 women looking for fashion and style tips.

There will be fashion shows, styling advice and prosecco at the event, which is being backed by independent clothing stores and boutiques from Leeds who will be showcasing their latest looks on the catwalk after being sourced by tv researchers.

Gok said: “I am absolutely thrilled to bring my Fashion Brunch Clubs to so many great places this year and hope that people will take the chance to get all my fashion tips in a more intimate setting.

“There will be something for everyone’s taste.”

The fashion guru has been on our screens for at least ten years and became a household name with the Channel 4 show ‘How To Look Good Naked’. Other shows he has fronted include ‘Gok’s Fashion Fix’ and ‘Gok’s Style Secrets’.

Tickets available from www.gokfashion.com