Celebrity restaurant and hotel boost shopping centre’s revival

A leeds born celebrity chef has opened his own restaurant in the city centre as part of a multi-million re-development.

Marco Pierre White’s ‘New York Italian’ is based in the Arena Quarter forming part of the Merrion Centre’s revival.

The 88 seater restaurant, serving up American and Italian themed cuisine, is adjoining an ibis Styles Hotel which is also part of the new offering.

The hotel and restaurant complex is owned by Town Centre Securities, which owns the Merrion, and will be managed by Interstate Europe Hotels and Resorts.

Edward Ziff, Chairman and Chief Executive at Town Centre Securities (TCS) said: “Marco is from Leeds himself, so it’s fantastic to be bringing his name home and to have opened the restaurant and bar.

“It was initially my daughter’s idea. She spends a lot of time in London and visited one of his restaurants, so we’re thrilled to have achieved our ambition of bringing Marco back to Yorkshire.”

It opened on Monday but due to filming commitments in Australia Marco was unable to attend. An official launch will be held later in the year.