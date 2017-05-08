Celebrity panel seeks top PA

A business woman who has worked for BAFTA Award winners Sir Derek Jacobi and Helena Bonham Carter is coming to Yorkshire to find the region’s finest personal assistants.

Donna Coulling, who has acted as a personal assistant for a number of celebrities, will be part of a judging panel that is seeking PA’s with star qualities.

Ms Coulling is a well known blogger who has written The Chamber of Celebrity PA secrets, which she hopes will encourage others who wish to follow in her footsteps.

Joining Ms Coulling on the panel for The Yorkshire PA awards 2017 is Lucy Brazier, who is described as one of the world’s leading authorities on the administrative profession.

Interviews will be held on Monday May 15 2017 at the Malmaison Hotel in Leeds for the categories of Yorkshire PA of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Marion Lowrence, the director of The PA Hub, who is the organiser behind the Yorkshire PA Awards, said: “We are honoured to be joined by such a high profile and notable panel of judges in our search to recognise Yorkshire talent.

“It’s a great opportunity to really put Yorkshire in the limelight across the industry, which for too long, has been overlooked in its fundamental role in business.”

For full details on how to enter the awards, or nominate someone you know, visit:www.thepahub.co.uk/ypa2017