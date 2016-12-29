Celebrity encounter for Leeds slimming gurus

Two weight loss consultants from Leeds were special guests at the Slimming World Awards.

Helen Naylor and Valerie Fell, who run slimming clubs in Meanwood and Woodhouse, got the chance to meet TV presenter Stephen Mulhern at the glitzy bash in Birmingham.

The pair were both invited as a thank you for their hard work encouraging Slimming World members to achieve their weight loss goals.

Helen runs the Stainbeck Community Hall group and Valerie's members meet at Woodhouse Cricket Club.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our members. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more," said Helen.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends. Every week I feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when I met Stephen. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people in Leeds to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

Stephen Mulhern presents Catchphrase, Britain's Got More Talent and Big Stars Little Stars.

Helen and Valerie are now preparing to welcome an influx of new slimmers to their clubs in January.

“Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year. I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and learn new habits. Thanks to our eating plan they’ll see big results on the scales without ever having to feel hungry or deprived, and they’ll discover a whole world of support and advice that’s sure to help them reach their targets – and have a lot of fun along the way, too! I’d love anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us,” added Valerie.

To join either of the local groups, call Helen on 0113 2659117 or Valerie on 07947 904132.