Celebrity chef joins 2017 Wakefield Rhubarb Festival

Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli has been added to the menu for this year’s Rhubarb Festival in Wakefield.

Michelin Star-awarded Novelli will showcase his talents during the three-day event from February 17 to 19 and make use of the world famous locally-grown produce.

The Frenchman has five-out-of-five AA rosettes and has picked up a staggering four Michelin stars throughout his career - the highest and most prestigious accolade for a restaurateur.

He said: “I am really looking forward to coming to Wakefield. I will be using local produce including Wakefield’s famous rhubarb.”