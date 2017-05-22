Celebrity bride Pippa Middleton's Leeds links

It was the celebrity wedding of the year, attracting royalty and stars alike.

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, married James Matthews in Berkshire on Saturday - but did you know about the bride's strong Leeds links?

Pippa, Kate and their brother James have connections to two of the city's most prominent families of the 20th century.

Their father Michael was born in Leeds in 1949, and grew up in Moortown. His family were well-known solicitors in in the city who ran their own firm, Middleton and Sons. His father Peter was an airline pilot who once flew alongside Prince Philip, while his grandfather Richard was one of the founders of the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra.

It is through Richard's marriage that the Middletons became allied to another wealthy family, the Luptons, whose name lives on in modern Leeds through their various philanthropic legacies. The wool manufacturers owned the Potternewton Hall estate, which was later sold for housing and encompasses parts of Chapeltown. Richard's wife Olive, Pippa's great-grandmother, was born in a property on nearby Newton Grove, and grew up in a house called Rockland.

Olive worked as a nurse in the military hospital at Gledhow Hall, near Chapel Allerton, during World War One, and her three brothers Francis, Maurice and Lionel were all killed in the conflict. She later inherited her family's carefully-curated trust funds.

Newton Grove in Chapeltown, where Olive Middleton was born

After they married, Olive and Richard lived in a house called Fieldhead in Roundhay, which passed to Richard and their children after her death in 1936. They also owned another Roundhay property called Linden.