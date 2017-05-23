Celebrities mourn Manchester blast victims

Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall wrote: “Heartbreaking news from my hometown. Manchester be strong. Brainwashed social misfits will not change the way we are, the way we live.”

David Beckham, who played for Manchester United, posted on Facebook: “Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father and a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy...”

Police forensic investigators walk along a bridge linking Victoria Station with the Manchester Arena. PIC: PA

New Order’s Peter Hook wrote: “My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night.

“My heart goes out to all parents and those involved. Manchester stay strong. X”

Rockers Kasabian wrote: “Our hearts are with everyone in Manchester this morning, had some incredible times playing that arena. Unbelievably sad xx”

Actress Sally Lindsay wrote: “Just woke up to the news about my beloved Manchester. Can’t quite believe it. My thoughts and love are with all those families.xx”

Hollywood star Idris Elba wrote: “That is f*****g horrible what happened in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives. No.”

Chef Jamie Oliver posted on Instagram: “Utterly shocked and saddened...?!?! My thoughts are with those affected in last night’s horrible attack. So sad ..love jo x x x

Singer Miley Cyrus wrote: “Wishing I could give my friend Ariana Grande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be part of such a tragic event.

“My most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! All I can do is send as much hope and peace your way! This must end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E”.

Former The Wanted star Max George wrote: “Cannot get my head around what happened last night in my home town of Manchester. How can the world turn so cruel? This has to stop....”

Emmerdale actress Gemma Atkinson wrote: “Terrible news to wake up to. So saddened.”

McFly star Danny Jones wrote: “Manchester in my thoughts this morning, music is meant to bring people together and give people joy and happiness. Not war. I’ve played Manchester arena many times with the boys and it’s so crazy to think this can happen.”

Ex Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten wrote: “22 dead 59 injured. A whole nation in mourning. For what? Sending love to my beloved north and Manchester Just no sense. Stand together.”

Writer and actress Lena Dunham wrote: “Heart breaks for everyone at the @ArianaGrande show- terrorism and hatred disrupting a magical escapist experience. Sending all love.”