Celebration of local talent as market marks birthday

Crafters celebrated a milestone when they met for their latest monthly market at the foot of Oakwood Clock.

Oakwood Craft Market has been taking place come rain or shine for a year now, attracting stalls selling everything from handmade bunting and cards to organic skincare.

Jo Dunn, Carol Sorhaindo, Joanne Eisenberg, Becca Ahmed and Jo Orange at the market.

And to mark its first birthday, Oakwood Traders’ and Residents’ Association (OTRA) planned a day live of music and free activities.

Organiser Becca Ahmed said: “It was great to see so many local people supporting the craft market and so many local traders showcasing their talents. The amount of local talent just in Roundhay and Oakwood is incredible.”

Entertainment included The Roundhay Ukulele Band, flamenco dancers and a show by Cosmo the Magician.

The next craft market takes place on Saturday, August 26 when Oakwood Library will be hosting a storytelling corner for children, 10am-3pm.