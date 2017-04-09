Celebrating our Yorkshire lasses

The achievements of women from across Yorkshire will be celebrated at a prestigious event in Leeds next month.

Yorkshire Women of Achievement Awards will hear tales of triumph, adversity and courage, both personally and professionally, as well as stories of communities coming together.

There are eight categories where women have been nominated - Business, Education, Young Achiever, Sport, Jane Tomlinson Courage Award and the Community Impact Award, Arts, Science and Technology.

From those winners, one woman will be picked as the ‘Overall Yorkshire Woman of Achievement 2017’.

The event is also in aid of Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice which covers parts of north, west and south Leeds and is a legacy of the charity’s founder, Lady Sue Ryder, who was born in Leeds in 1924

Among the nominations is Stephanie Burras CBE, nominated for a community award for her work with local businesses and schools on a number of projects to raise the aspirations of young people and have a positive impact on society.

She said: “I’m thrilled to be nominated for such a prestigious award along with so many brilliant women in Yorkshire.

“These awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the work women across the region are contributing to society in the name of the wonderful volunteering pioneer Lady Ryder.”

The awards are at New Dock Hall, the Royal Armouries, on Friday May 12 Tickets are £60 each or £550 for a table of ten.

Contact 0113 278 7249.