CCTV released as police probe Leeds burglary

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they want to identify following a burglary in Leeds.

The burglars ran off when they were disturbed as they tried to break into a house on Stonebridge Grove, Farnley, at about 7.35pm on Thursday, December 29.

Checks on CCTV in the area have shown two males in the street at the time of the offence.

Detective Constable Rob Kennerley, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “We are keen to identify these two males and speak to them. We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw anything or anyone with any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Kennerley at Elland Road police station via 101 quoting crime number 13160757936.