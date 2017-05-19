CCTV images released of suspect after Leeds nightclub shooting

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of a man in a shooting in Leeds have released CCTV images of a suspect.

A 42-year-old man, Jason Bailey, was shot and seriously injured in the incident outside Nitetrax nightclub, in Chapeltown Road, in the early hours of Monday, August 29, last year.

West Yorkshire Police want to speak with this man.

Two men appeared in court last week charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident and were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court in June.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We are still continuing to investigate this incident and would like to appeal for the public's help to identify the suspect shown in the CCTV images.

"He is clearly identifiable and we are hopeful that someone out there will be able to provide us with a name, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

"This was a very serious incident where the victim was left badly injured as a result of the criminal use of firearms and we urgently need to identify this man and arrest him."

Police appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Plainridge or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.