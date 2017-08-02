CCTV images released after York sexual assault

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak with about a sexual assault on a woman in York city centre.

Officers have issued the appeal today after the offence took place in the early hours of Monday, July 24.

Police are tracing the man in the picture.

They have asked anyone that recognises him to contact North Yorkshire Police because "he may hold vital information which could assist the investigation".

Call 101, select option two and ask to speak to DC Matthew Brownridge. Alternatively, email Matthew.Brownridge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12170130132.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.