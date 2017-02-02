CCTV appeal: Leeds assault victim left with serious facial injuries

Detectives investigating a serious assault in Leeds have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace.

They said a man was left with serious facial injuries after he was assaulted in the city centre.

The incident took place in Albion Street at about 3.30am on Sunday, December 18.

Detective Constable Peter Yau, of Leeds District CID, said: "As part of our ongoing enquiries into this offence we are releasing these CCTV images of two men who we would like to identify and speak to in connection with this assault."

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Constable Peter Yau via 101, quoting crime reference 13160741788.

Information can also be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.