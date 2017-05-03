Catwalk look which works for Leeds

From the London catwalks to the city centre streets of Leeds.

That is the journey that a good haircut needs to take and is what a Leeds salon is focussing on as it brings the London look up north for new spring and summer trends.

With an academy in Camden and salons based in and around the capital, the Leeds branch of Hob is the only company owned one in the north of England.

It does however, pride itself on bringing the glamour of catwalk colour and cuts to people in Leeds to wear everyday and has been doing for the last eight years.

And over the last week, it has literally been doing that, working with the Fashion in Leeds event where a catwalk was built on Briggate before a finale with the Live at Leeds event.

Manager Oliver Stephenson who came to Duncan Street from Camden HQ said: “We get involved with London Fashion Week and also local events.

“We look at the shows in London and the influences and what people are asking for and bring those trends to Leeds.

“But we are also looking at what people do when they leave the salon, what do they do and where are they going?

“We can do an amazing blowdry or cut here but if it won’t work at home when you do it yourself there is no point.”

Stylistic directors have compiled a ‘look book’ specific for the Leeds salon featuring three cuts which are updated every season - the sweep (think Linda Evangalista short), the siren (effortless and cool Kate Moss inspired) and the glam muse (big hair, big waves, big curls)

Making it more workable for the office, gym and school run though, Spring 2017 is also showing heavy and blunt fringes, choppy growing out layers and intense high gloss colours with gothic and rock influences.