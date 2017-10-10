Cat fans prowl for Leeds fundraiser

Cat lovers in Leeds will be on the prowl this month to raise money for a south Leeds adoption centre that looks after our feline friends.

Bosses at the Cats Protection Adoption Centre, based in Gildersome, are organising a series of fundraising events to take place at the end of October.

They include the Black Cat Prowl, a 7k sponsored walk around Gildersome and Drighlington, where dozens of animal lovers will take to the streets to raise money for the centre.

The prowl sponsored walk is part of a series of weekend fundraisers organised by the centre to take place after National Black Cat Day on October 27.

Catherine Hubbard, Gildersome Homing Centre’s deputy manager, said: “Statistically black cats take an average of 22 per cent longer to rehome than other more colourful cats such as tabby, tortie and ginger cats.

“People often view them as bad luck and are superstitious and don’t think they are as beautiful so they often get left behind. The world of cat rescue and Cats Protection started National Black Cat day to help raise awareness of black cats and the fact that these mini panthers are just as amazing as their more colourful counterparts.”

As part of the national day, black cat owners are being encouraged on social media to show off their pets using the #BlackCatDay hashtag in a bid to squash the superstitions and show that the cats make as good a pet as any other feline.

The sponsored walk takes place on October 27 from 7pm.

The following day, the Gildersome Arms pub is hosting a Black Cat Band Night with music, games and a raffle.

Both events are ticket-only. For more information email gildersome.deputy@cats.org.uk