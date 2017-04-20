Castleford Tigers join campaign to support Bradley Lowery

A Leeds United fan has collected yet more signatures from top sportsmen as part of a campaign to support a youngster with cancer.

Darren Powell, from Wakefield, has so far persuaded footballers from United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley to sign his 'Cancer Has No Colour' banner in support of five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery.

Darren displays the banner at Whites matches in a bid to unite the football world behind Bradley.

This week, he visited rugby league club Castleford Tigers, where the squad pledged their support.

Darren's next destination is Burton Albion FC. He is also organising a charity match in aid of Bradley at Ossett Town's ground in May.