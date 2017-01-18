Casino chef comes up with winner menus

Victoria gate casino has unveiled its head of food and beverage ahead of next week’s grand opening.

John Davies has been in the industry for 25 years and prior to joining the 200 strong team of casino staff he worked at hotel groups such as InterContinental, Marriott and Principal Hayley, across the UK and Europe and also worked in Yorkshire as part of the Senior Catering Management team at York Racecourse.

He told City Buzz that while the main aim of the game at the casino will be leisure - he is talking chips of a different kind. He said: “Food and drink is an integral part of the offering at Victoria Gate Casino – it’s not just about gaming but providing an exciting offering that will entice visitors to have a great casino experience.

“Visitors will be coming through the doors purely to enjoy a meal or a drink so we’ve come up with eye-catching options covering everything from snacks and nibbles to stand-out meals and signature cocktails.

“The emphasis is on quality, which is why we’re putting Yorkshire produce at the heart of the menu.”

He was tasked with creating the menus for the casino’s three eateries, Live Bar, Curve and V Restaurant which are a sports bar, champagne and cocktail bar and a brasserie respectively.

Mr Davies added: “It has been a challenge to create a diverse menu for all types of visitors from gamers wanting a quick snack to sit-down diners. “I’ve enjoyed experimenting with different ideas and concepts. We’re excited for people to come and try it for themselves now.”