Cash boost for Leeds school places

A primary school in Leeds has cleared the final hurdle as it seeks to build an extension to accommodate 30 extra pupils.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Primary School in Moortown had secured planning permission for the project back in July.

Now Leeds City Council’s Head of Learning Systems has released almost £440,000 in capital funding which will allow work to begin.

The existing external canopy and external stores near the reception classrooms will be demolished, before a new teaching space and a reception playground space are created.

The school in Harrogate Road has already carried out internal remodelling to accommodate the changes and allow for the acceptance of a larger intake this year.

A council report on the works explained that the increase in places was a temporary measure for the 2017/18 academic year only, with the school’s admission limit set to return to its historic rate the following year.

It explained: “As a consequence of rising birth rate, new housing developments and increased migration into the Moortown area there is a requirement to provide additional, temporary, accommodation at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Primary School.

“This will support a one-off ‘bulge’ cohort of 30 pupil places which are not currently available within the area of need. This temporary accommodation is to be delivered under the city council’s Learning Places Programme, which aims to ensure the local authority’s statutory duties are met with respect to ensuring a school place for every child within the city.”

The work, which is being delivered by the school and the Diocese of Leeds, is due for completion in mid November.