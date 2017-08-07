Cars confiscated as police tackle illegal motorists and dangerous driving in Wakefield

Dangerous and illegal drivers have had their vehicles confiscated as police clamp down on 'car cruising'.

Wakefield District Police teamed up with road policing and motorcycle officers to carry out the latest in a series of operations to tackle anti-social driving yesterday night (Sunday).

Police operation

They issued nine fixed penalty tickets and also seized an uninsured Audi from a man disqualified from driving.

The operation, in Wakefield City Centre, was carried out in response to a rise in so-called 'car cruising' - where drivers show off or race their vehicles on public roads.

It followed an increase in police patrols around the Cathedral Retail Park in late July, which saw one driver given points on his licence and another summonsed to court for dangerous driving.

Chief Inspector Richard Close of Wakefield Police, said: “We know a recent resurgence in car cruising around the retail park has caused understandable concern amongst local residents and law abiding road users, we want to send a message that this sort of behaviour is just not acceptable.

“Officers have stepped up patrols around the area and we hope this second operation there in three weeks will make it clear that those who think they can drive in such a fashion on the Districts Roads should be prepared to be pulled over.

“I want to thank colleagues from our Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Unit and Wakefield Council for supporting local officers on Sunday."

In Sunday’s operation three drivers were given fixed penalty notices for their cars having illegal number plates while another two were handed the notices for having illegally tinted windows.

One driver received one for not having a seatbelt whilst another did not have an MOT.

Police said more operations were planned for the city.

Inspector Helen Brear, of the Wakefield Central NPT, said: "I would ask anyone who has information about persons involved in dangerous driving activity and racing in the city centre on a night time to contact the Wakefield Central NPT.

"If anyone has footage of persons driving dangerously or breaking the law, or licence plate details of cars involved, we would also ask them to contact us, we cannot respond to all calls, but will assess each case and take appropriate action.”

Reports can be made to the Wakefield Central NPT on 101 or via email at wakefield.central@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.