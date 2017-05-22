Carers Leeds honoured in national awards

A charity which supports carers in the city has won a prestigious national award.

Carers Leeds was one of the 10 winners of the 2017 GSK IMPACT Awards, which recognises excellence in charities improving health and wellbeing in their communities.

Adoption charity PAC-UK was the overall winner at the GSK IMPACT Awards. Picture: Lisa Bretherick

The 10 winners were selected from more than 400 charities and each receives £30,000. Adoption charity PAC-UK, which has offices in Leeds, was named the overall winner and received an extra £10,000.

The two charities picked up their awards last Thursday at a ceremony held in the Science Museum in London.

Carers Leeds was praised for demonstrating “excellent leadership in developing new and improved approaches to meeting the needs of carers”.

The charity has played a key role in reshaping local services around the needs of carers. In 2014, it became the single point of access to services for carers in Leeds, which had previously been divided between five separate organisations.

It has also reached out to different groups of carers and tailored its support to the diverse communities in the city, like travellers.

Val Hewison, chief executive of Carers Leeds, said: “We’re all extremely proud of our success and the recognition the GSK IMPACT Award brings to our work supporting carers.

“This achievement has been possible only because of the fantastic team at Carers Leeds, who are committed to supporting people who use our services. We’re determined to keep growing and developing our support to make things better for carers. Winning the GSK IMPACT Award will spur us on even further.”

Overall winner PAC-UK, which has a site at Cross Gates, stood out for the positive impact it has had on children and families across the country. Its work is focused on securing better outcomes for adopted children and all those brought together through adoption and permanent placement.