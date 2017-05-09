Career burglar helped gang to steal £20,000 of motorbikes

A burglar who helped a gang steal over £20,000 worth of off-road motorbikes during a break-in at a business premises has been locked up for 32 months.

Nicky Damms and two other men stole eight machines during the raid at Wakefield Off-Road Motorcycles in Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard the gang targeted the premises at an industrial estate off Church Road, Thornes, on February 20 this year.

The men forced their way in through the roof before ransacking the premises. They also stole motorcycle clothing, helmets and other accessories.

Around £5,000 worth of damage was caused to the building, including smashed windows and damage to roller shutters.

John Bull, prosecuting, said a pick axe left at the scene was found to contain Damms’s DNA. Damms, 28, of Manor Lane, Sheffield, was arrested and initially denied any involvement, but later pleaded guilty to burglary. He has 26 previous convictions, including for burglary.

Michael Cane-Soothill, mitigating, said Damms had suffered serious head injuries in a motorcycle accident 12 months ago and had almost been killed. He said Damms’s injuries meant he had been easily persuaded by members of the gang to travel from Sheffield to commit the offence in Wakefield. Mr Cane-Soothill said Damms accepted that he would be facing a lengthy prison sentence due to his previous convictions.

Jailing Damms, the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier, QC, said: “It was obviously planned.”