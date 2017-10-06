Car overturns outside Burger King in Leeds

Have your say

Part of York Road is shut after a car overturned today.

The accident happened on the northbound A64 near Burger King in Killingbeck.

There is major disruption to bus services 56 and 64 and some are being turned back towards Leeds.

A diversion is running via Wykebeck Valley Road and Foundry Lane.

Police said the collision just after 12.30pm involved four cars, one of which overturned. Nobody was injured.