Car crashes into doors of Hilton hotel in Leeds

A car crashed into the doors of a Leeds city centre hotel last night (Sunday).

Police said the Ford Focus collided with the doors of the Hilton Leeds City Hotel at around 8.25pm.

A man who was taken to hospital with minor injuries has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

No-one else outside or close to the crash at the hotel on Neville Street was injured, police said.

A spokesperson for Hilton Leeds City said the hotel is open as usual.

“I can confirm that no guests or team members were injured in last night’s incident," the spokesperson said.

Picture of the damage to the front doors of the Hilton Hotel in Granary Wharf, Leeds. Credit: David Brook.

"The hotel is operational and we are assisting West Yorkshire Police with their enquiries.”

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries remain ongoing to determine the circumstances of what took place and anyone who saw the incident or has information is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing log 1677 of 23rd July."