Campaign wins Wakefield centre retail award

A Wakefield shopping centre held off stiff national competition to win a retail award for the first time.

Trinity Walk was handed a Purple Apple Merit Award for one of its marketing campaigns.

A spokesman for the centre said the ‘Where will a Trinity Walk take you?’ adverts, which included TV, outdoor and website adverts, helped make it a record year in 2016, with a 1.55 per cent increase in footfall year-on-year.

Cormac Hamilton, centre manager, said: “This is a huge achievement for a centre of our size. We were up against some of the biggest centres in the UK with far bigger budgets, but it goes to show that it really boils down to creativity and execution.”

The Purple Apple Awards were held in London.