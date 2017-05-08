Campaign to Crowdfund funeral of young Leeds mum

Friends of a Leeds mum who died after a cancer battle are attempting to raise money for her funeral.

Charlotte Brett, 28, of Kirkstall, passed away on Sunday, leaving children Lily, five, Leo, three, and baby Thomas, five months.

A Crowdfunding page has now been set up by her friend Jonny Oldfield to raise the £3,000 needed to cover funeral costs.

"Charlotte had been battling cancer for a long time, but she never once moaned about it and she fought till the end. She was a wonderful woman and the bravest. If you ever had the chance to meet her she would always put a smile on your face. She was a great mother, daughter and sister. She leaves behind three beautiful kids who loved her so much. Could you please make a donation to help them through this horrible time and to help with the funeral arrangements. She will never be far away from us," said Jonny.

Charlotte fell ill while pregnant with Thomas, who had to be delivered early so his mother could be treated.

The mum faced several complications following the diagnosis of lymphoma, including pneumonia, a stroke and a bleed on her kidney. She was given days to live back in December, and deteriorated after Christmas when she contracted an infection and was too weak for further surgery.

Charlotte's family are hoping to fulfill her wish of taking the children to visit Disneyland after her death.

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Charlottelouisebrett