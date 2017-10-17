Search

Campaign puts the spotlight on responsible gambling in Leeds

Leeds residents who are affected by problem gambling are being encouraged to speak openly about the issue in a bid to reduce the stigma associated with gambling addiction.

This week, for national Responsible Gambling Week, Leeds City Council has joined forces with the gambling industry to launch a high profile campaign across the city.

The Leeds ‘Beat the Odds’ campaign aims to raise awareness of gambling-related harm, reduce the risk of problem gambling and to provide advice on how to get help and support.

People will be able to access information and advice at locations across the city, including The Compton Centre, Harehills Lane today and at The Gateway, at Leeds Beckett University tomorrow.

While gambling problems can affect anyone, those considered most vulnerable are young people, those living in areas of greatest deprivation and adults with mental health issues.

Coun Debra Coupar, executive member for communities and environment, said: “What might start as a bit of fun and excitement can soon spiral out of control and lead to serious financial problems, as well as having a massive impact on people’s health, wellbeing and relationships.

“Gambling is often a hidden addiction...so we really want to encourage people to start talking about it.”

