Campaign launched to fund four-year-old Leeds boy's funeral

A Crowdfunding campaign has been launched to cover the cost of a four-year-old boy's funeral.

Yusuf Jatta died after being hit by a car in Chapeltown on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened close to his home on Reginald Mount, while he was visiting the local shops with his family.

A Crowdfunding page has now been set up by his community with the aim of raising £2,500 to cover funeral costs.

So far £250 has been collected.

One donor, Grace McCall, wrote:

"So sorry to hear such sad news. I worked at Hillcrest Primary School and taught (sibling) Halima. Truly a lovely family. Please pass on my thoughts and love to the family. RIP little man."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Yusupha-Jatta?utm_id=106&utm_term=bvrEDZzkb