Call to celebrate your Leeds heritage

Leeds residents are being urged to celebrate their heritage during a special event in September.

Heritage Open Days (HODs) is the largest grass roots history and culture event in the UK and this year takes place from September 7-10.

But organisers are keen to give people the chance to take part by sharing their stories.

“Although a national event, this year’s theme All Our Stories is all about local communities and organisations celebrating their local history in hundreds of different ways from walk, talks and tours to poetry readings, film screenings and virtual reality,” said spokesman Harriet Roberts.

“We’re really keen to encourage new events, and would like to reach people who perhaps aren’t aware of the festival.

“There are all sorts of reasons why people take part in HODs – from tax breaks to raising awareness of a local building that needs restoring, or simply to tell a story about a town or village that not many people know.”

Highlights in Leeds already include Castleton Mill Open Day to see how the building has been transformed from a traditional mill to a community of creative businesses.

As Hyde Park Picture House undergoes an exciting regeneration project “Renewing our Historic Cinema For All”, the public is invited to explore the beautiful auditorium and share memories from the past. The Marks in Time Exhibition on Saturday 9 will show vintage film reels to showcase how M&S advertised as early as the 1950’s.

To find out about events registered in the area or to take part in the scheme, visit https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/advanced-search