Call for pupils’ bright ideas

Youngsters in Leeds are being urged to enter a science challenge to power our future cities.

Shell is calling on schools to enter The Bright Ideas Challenge, its national schools’ science competition, now in its third year.

The competition invites students aged 11 to 14 years old to use their science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills and creativity to develop innovative solutions that could power our future cities.

The prize for the best bright idea is £5,000 to supersize the winning school’s STEM teaching.

Last year a team from The Read School in Selby were crowned 2017 winners for the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Liz Jackson, a teacher at The Read School, said: “The experience of taking part in the competition was brilliant for us. Students really thrived when they were asked to solve some of the big challenges we’re facing as a society. They put their STEM skills to work and the videos and materials helped us to hold creative brainstorming sessions and learn about future cities.”

The winning team’s bright idea involved concave mirrors used throughout skyscraper farms to harvest sunlight.

The Bright Ideas Challenge rewards 14 teams across the country with £45,000 of STEM-related prizes. In addition to money to support STEM teaching, all winning team members from across the UK are given a funded VIP trip to London for Make the Future Live, Shell’s four-day festival of ideas and innovation. The winning team will receive a further £2,500, bringing their grand cash prize total to £5,000.

To find out more visit www.shell.co.uk/brightideaschallenge. Entries for The Bright Ideas Challenge will close at 5pm on April 27, 2018.