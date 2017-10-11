Cabaret is ready to dazzle in Leeds

Have your say

final preparations are under way for the arrival of mega hit show Cabaret at Leeds Grand Theatre later this month.

Singer Will Young reprises his Olivier Award-nominated performance as the enigmatic Emcee alongside musician and presenter Louise Redknapp, who makes her stage debut as Sally Bowles in the multi-award winning production.

Cabaret features show-stopping choreography, dazzling costumes and some of the most iconic songs in musical theatre including ‘Money Makes The World Go Round’,‘Maybe This Time’ and of course ‘Cabaret’.

The production turns Weimar Berlin of 1931 into a sassy, sizzling haven of decadence.

Cabaret is at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday, October 24 to Saturday, October 28. Book online at leedsgrandtheatre.com or call 0844 848 2700.