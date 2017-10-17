Who were the winners at this year’s Business Against Crime in Leeds Awards?

Crime-fighting businesses were honoured for the way they work with police and others to make Leeds a safer place.
More than 250 people, including representatives from West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council, gathered at the Queens Hotel on Monday night for the 2017 Business Against Crime in Leeds (BACIL) Awards.
The event not only celebrated the work of the 350 businesses in the BACIL network, but also raised £2,000 for St Vincent’s Support Centre.
Funds raised will aid the charity’s efforts to provide valued support for vulnerable people in and around the city.
Rachael McGlynn, of BACIL, said: “We would like to say a huge ‘congratulations’ to all the winners and runners up. They do a truly fantastic job of working together to help BACIL and the police keep the city of Leeds a safe place for people to work, shop and have fun.
“I would also like to add how delighted we are to raise such a fantastic sum of money for the St Vincent’s Support Centre. They are a fantastic charity that does so much great work in and around Leeds to help people escape the poverty trap.”
Awards were presented in eight categories, with a panel of judges choosing the winners based on their work to keep the city sfe and tackle crime.
This year’s judges were LeedsBID chief executive Andrew Cooper, Leeds district licensing officer Cath Arkle, Inspector Andrew Berriman and John Ebo, the council’s head of city centre management.
The winners were:
Best National Chain Retailer – Debenhams
Best National Chain Bar – O2 Academy
Best Independent Retailer – Love Aroma
Best Independent Bar – Fibre
Best Daytime Security Team – John Lewis
Best Night-time Security Team – Showsec
Outstanding Partner to BACIL – City Centre Liaison Officers
Outstanding Contribution to Leeds – Katie Waters, of Street Angels
