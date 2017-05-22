Wakefield Business Week events set to attract 1,000 Leeds City Region firms

Wakefield Business Week events to drive economic growth and network opportunities are set to attract over 1,000 companies this year from all over the Leeds City Region, say delighted organisers.

The week of free inspirational activities - from June 13 to 16 - is promising something for everyone in business.

For full details about this year's Wakefield Business Week visit www.wakefieldbusinessweek.co.uk.

It features a wealth of networking opportunities and guest speakers from Really Useful Products, Grand Central Railway, Creative England, Tech North, Tileyard Studios and Wakefield BID, to name a few.

The 2017 Wakefield Business Conference (WBC), hosted by the The Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, is a free one-day conference dedicated to helping business connect, learn and grow, on June 13.

The district’s current business stock holds 8,700 active businesses over 90% of those are SMEs.

Wakefield Business Week, back for the fourth successive year, is the focal point in the local business calendar. It offers a platform for businesses to engage and connect with the potential to develop their supply chain.

Organisers and supporters say it is set to be the best attended yet.

Peter Box CBE, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Wakefield Business Week is an established event in the business calendar which provides strong opportunities for people to come together to share their ideas, offer support and provide inspiration to others.

“By forging strong links across the business community, I believe we can make this district much stronger, more competitive and help to drive forward prosperity now and in the future.”

Roger Marsh OBE, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and partner in the AD:VENTURE programme, said: ‘’Wakefield Business Week attracts ambitious businesses from a wide variety of sectors, so for AD:VENTURE, this is a perfect opportunity to raise awareness of the programme and encourage many more of our new and young businesses to access growth support”

“AD:VENTURE is a welcome addition to the extensive support available for businesses in Leeds City Region and will ultimately boost the local economy, helping to enhance our region’s profile as the best place in the North to do business. ‘’

Building year-on-year, the WBW Launch Event and Wakefield Business Conference, have become a focal point of the week and will be taking place together on Tuesday, June 13

Dan Conboy, Managing Director Statement Agency said: ‘’Statement have been a long standing partner of Wakefield Business Week. It's a great opportunity for businesses to join together to be both informed and inspired about the projects and initiatives that are being undertaken across the area.

"The week is a platform for the district to showcase the innovation and quality of our business community, not just locally but regionally, nationally and internationally as well.’’

Wakefield business Week is partnered this year with Ad:Venture, Absolute Apprenticeships, Statement agency and iCO event services.