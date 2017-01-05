Victoria Leeds adds new lines to offering

The finishing touches are being made to exciting new plans for Victoria Leeds in 2017.

This year will see the offering at Victoria Gate increased as a top floor restaurant and a cocktail bar come to town.

City Buzz understands that Issho Food, which is Japanese style sushi food, has expressed interest in setting up in the newly launched centre.

And a ‘Mad Hatter’ style cocktail bar is also in the pipeline.

The food and drink additions will add to the retail offering and endeavour to both increase footfall through the centre and encourage people to stay for longer - as does the likes of Angelica, Crafthouse, Alchemist and Botanist in the Trinity Centre.

Over in the Victoria Quarter, Coach Handbags is set to take up a vacant unit.

It sells luxury handbags ranging from £100 to as much as £1300.

While the brand does have concessions in some major department stores, this will be the first designated shop outside of London.

However, project details for the other land that developer Hammerson’s owns are not expected to be announced until the latter half of this year.