Thousands of jobs secured as Russell Taylor acquires Transline

THOUSANDS of jobs have been safeguarded after a Yorkshire-based company gained a new owner.

Russell Taylor Holdings Ltd has acquired recruitment firm Transline Group for an undisclosed sum, securing more than 5,560 jobs across the UK.

The deal will see the Transline Group, which is based in Brighouse, West Yorkshire, become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Russell Taylor Holdings Ltd.

There will be no changes to the day-to-day operations with all employees, senior management and clients transferring across to the new company.

Russell Taylor Holdings Ltd’s other subsidiaries are Russell Taylor Group Ltd, founded in 2002; Recruit Right Ltd, founded in 2011; and Assist Resourcing UK Ltd, which the group acquired in January 2017.

Russell Taylor Holding’s companies work across a number of recruitment sectors, including construction, engineering, warehousing and manufacturing.

Commenting on the transaction, Ben Russell, the group CEO of Russell Taylor Holdings Ltd, said: “Transline has been a growing force within the industrial recruitment industry for nearly three decades with long-term customer relationships across the most successful businesses in retail and logistics.

“The industrial recruitment industry has faced pressure due to the exponential growth of the UK e-commerce sector and the experience and quality of the Transline team and its investment in compliance and infrastructure will ensure the business reaches its future potential.

“The investment will facilitate the long-term success of the company and wider group as we continue to bring on board complementary businesses that share our values to create an industry-leading combination.”

Russell Taylor Holdings has 168 employees, and more than 4,000 temporary staff within its subsidiaries. The Wirral-based family firm was founded 15 years ago.